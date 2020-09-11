Speaking out. Jon Gosselin is denying son Collin Gosselin‘s physical abuse accusations.

“Jon has never abused Collin,” a rep for the former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star, 43, told E! News on Thursday, September 10. “No charges have been filed against him and there’s no ongoing Children & Youth Services investigation. Collin has endured severe trauma. Jon is a loving father who has worked hard to ensure that his son gets the support and help he needs.”

Collin accused Jon of “punching” and “kicking” him in a now-deleted Instagram post, prompting an investigation by the Berks County Children & Youth Services in Pennsylvania, per People.

“My dad is a liar,” the caption allegedly read. “Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding. He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor. He is a liar.”

Kate, who divorced Jon in 2009 after 10 years of marriage, has since released a statement, expressing her anger.

“You do not punch and kick your children. You do not kick a child. I don’t want to hear any excuses from anyone, not from his father, not from local law enforcement, not from court personnel whose job is supposedly to ensure the best interests of my children,” the reality star, 45, told the outlet. “There is a child abuse law, PA 23, section 8i states that doing any of the following, regardless of whether it causes injury, is child abuse, and first on that list is kicking. Period.” She added that she doesn’t “want” her children “around” her ex-husband anymore. “Enough is enough.”

As is stands, no charges have been filed. “That’s the only incident we are aware of at this point and there was no citation or charges filed as a result of the incident,” Berks County District Attorney John Adams told People.

The shocking allegations come just days after Collin revealed on a selfie that he “got a new cut” and was “doing better than ever” since leaving boarding school and moving in with Jon and sister Hannah. “Life is too great to not enjoy! #livelikeitsyourlastday.”

Both Hannah and Collin have been living with Jon since 2018. In December of that year, Jon was granted sole physical and legal custody of his son when Kate failed to show up at their court hearing.

The former couple rose to fame in 2007 thanks to their TLC show. They share twins Cara and Madelyn, 19, and sextuplets Alexis, Aaden, Joel, Leah, Hannah and Collin.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

The post Jon Gosselin Denies Son’s Physical Abuse Accusations: ‘Collin Has Endured Severe Trauma’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.