Jordan Peele's Lovecraft Country on HBO Looks Like Horrifying Fun in First Trailer
Having a good day? Enjoying the nice weather? Well send your day in a different direction with the first look at the terrifying Lovecraft Country, HBO's upcoming series from Jordan Peele.
The series is based on the 2016 novel from Matt Ruff and follows Atticus Black (Jonathan Majors) as he joins his