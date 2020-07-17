Joseph Morgan Plays Who Would You Rather: Klaus Mikaelson or CJack60





www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/3OFHo-jEHP0\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Joseph Morgan Plays Who Would You Rather: Klaus vs CJack60","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/3OFHo-jEHP0 " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

At first glance, Joseph Morgan's new character in Brave New World, CJack60, seems like the polar opposite of his beloved character from The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, Klaus Mikaelson. But Morgan says the two actually ended up having more in common than he originally thought, which might be

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com