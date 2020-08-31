The shock of Chadwick Boseman’s passing has still not fully settled in. The Black Panther star’s death on Friday after a silent four-year battle with colon cancer is still a shock to the system. One way friends, peers and fans are paying homage to the actor/director is by remembering the times they shared a few moments with him.

Josh Gad was lucky enough to co-star with Boseman in the 2017 biographical legal drama Marshall, where he played lawyer Sam Friedman alongside Boseman as Thurgood Marshall, the future first Black Supreme Court justice.

Gad’s tribute included the re-sharing of a lighter moment on the set, when he, Boseman and co-star Sterling K. Brown got a bit silly behind the scenes and harmonized on a verse of Boyz II Men’s classic 1991 hit “Motownphilly.”

Hanging out in their period costumes, the three nail the three-part harmony in what Gad tagged “a blessed memory.”

Check out the video below.

A blessed memory pic.twitter.com/99lwZOshiS — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 30, 2020

The post Josh Gad Hits Perfect Note in Musical Tribute to Chadwick Boseman appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.