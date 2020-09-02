JP Saxe rises from No. 3 to No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart (dated Sept. 5) to become the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to his breakout single “If the World Was Ending,” featuring Julia Michaels.

The song jumps from No. 48 to No. 34 on the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart, entering the top 40 for the first time in its 22nd week, with 38.1 million radio audience impressions, 5.6 million U.S. streams and 3,000 downloads sold, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

“Hopefully everyone is looking for their sense of compassion right now,” Saxe told Billboard in the spring as the song resonated among early coronavirus-necessitated social distancing in the U.S. “My hope is that it connects people to the part of themselves that wants to put love first. I’ve heard stories about the song inspiring someone to reconnect with a family member that maybe they hadn’t spoken to in a while. [That] means the world to me.”

The track rises 9-8 on the Adult Pop Songs airplay chart, holds at No. 12 on Pop Songs and pushes 18-17 on Adult Contemporary. On the all-genre Radio Songs chart, it climbs 17-14.

The song could sport further gains on next week’s charts, following Saxe and Michaels’ performance of it on the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday (Aug. 30).

Saxe succeeds 24kGoldn atop Emerging Artists, as the rapper/singer graduates from the chart thanks to his single “Mood,” featuring iann dior, which enters the top 25 of the Hot 100 (bounding 26-12).

Saxe released his follow-up single “A Little Bit Yours” on Wednesday, September 2.

The Emerging Artists chart ranks the most popular developing artists of the week, using the same formula as the all-encompassing Billboard Artist 100, which measures artist activity across multiple Billboard charts, including the Hot 100, Billboard 200 and the Social 50. (The Artist 100 lists the most popular acts, overall, each week.) However, the Emerging Artists chart excludes acts that have notched a top 25 entry on either the Hot 100 or Billboard 200, as well as artists that have achieved two or more top 10s on Billboard’s “Hot” song genre charts and/or consumption-based “Top” album genre rankings.

