A fashion designer in the making? Jude Law’s daughter Iris ‘designed and sewed’ a bikini that she modeled on social media and the finished result is impressive, but…NSFW.

The 19-year-old posted a series of photos and videos to Instagram on Sunday, August 30 wearing the colorblocked blue-and-pink swimsuit.

In the snaps, she wears minimal makeup with her hair up in a low-key bun. She accessorized the eye-catching handmade swimwear with gold hoops. The bikini wraps around her body and ties in the front. These strappy swimsuit styles have been a popular trend this summer, but Iris clearly had her own specific vision in mind.

“Eeeeep I designed and sewed this bikini the day before I came away do u like it?” the model captioned the Instagram posts. “Do u want it?”

The IMG model’s followers are finding it hard not to love the swimsuit, especially because it shows off the model’s incredible bod.

“OMG! Are you making more?” one follower asked. In response, Iris responded with a single mysterious wink face.

“This is more of a need than a want,” another user commented and a third fan wrote, “This bikini is gorgeous!!” One curious follower has already inquired about a price, even though it’s just for sale — just yet, anyway. The interested buyer asked, “How much for it?”

If Iris does decide to come out with a swimwear line, she’ll be in good company. Famous models like Emily Ratajkowski and Candice Swanepoel have both launched bikini brands that continue to boost in popularity on social media. It helps that they frequently model their itty-bitty designs for their millions of followers.

