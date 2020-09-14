Actor Jude Law will star in a one-of-a-kind television series, HBO’s The Third Day, in which one of the episodes will be filmed live for 12 hours with a single camera.

Produced by Sky and HBO, the psychological thriller centers around the inhabitants of Osea Island while they prepare for an annual festival. The series will be divided into three parts (Summer, Autumn and Winter).

EDDIE REDMAYNE & JUDE LAW JOIN ‘FANTASTIC BEASTS’ 2 CAST AT CHINA PREMIERE

‘Summer’ and ‘Winter’ will follow a normal television series formula, but ‘Autumn’ will be filmed and broadcast live over 12 hours with a single camera.

HBO said it’s a “completely unique theatrical TV event” and will “blur and distort the lines between what’s real and what’s not”.

In a statement, HBO said: “Once we press go at nine o’clock in the morning, the actions just play out as if they were real over the next 12 hours. It’s going to be unprecedented. We want to capture the frisson of live performance… we’re really trying to capture that sort of brittle, fragile nature of ‘anything could happen’. We wanted to lean on the spontaneity of once, and once only.”

JUDE LAW’S SON RAFFERTY PACKS PDA WITH GF AT BRITISH MUSIC FESTIVAL

The first part, ‘Summer,’ will be made available this week but viewers will have to wait until October 3 for the momentous 12-hour broadcast.

“There’s no right or wrong way to watch it,” the statement continued. “We just encourage the curious to watch Summer and then, at some point on 3 October, switch on and see what happens.”

The post Jude Law To Star In ‘Unprecedented’ 12-Hour Live TV Episode appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.