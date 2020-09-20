Judge Blocks Donald Trump’s Effort To Halt WeChat Downloads

A federal judge on Sunday blocked Donald Trump’s administration from banning downloads of the Chinese-owned WeChat app, concluding that such a move raises First Amendment concerns. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler granted users of the app a preliminary injunction on the grounds that they “have shown serious questions going to the merits of the First […]

