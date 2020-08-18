Judge Denies Movie Theaters’ Bid to Reopen in New Jersey

A judge on Tuesday upheld an order closing movie theaters in New Jersey, finding that the state is not infringing on theaters’ First Amendment rights in its pandemic response. Judge Brian Martinotti denied a motion for an injunction, which had been sought by the National Association of Theatre Owners, the industry’s main lobbyist group, and […]

