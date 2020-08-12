A federal judge has denied WME’s and CAA’s motions to dismiss the remainder of the WGA’s fraud and price-fixing allegations, sending the case to trial to determine whether agency packaging fees are legal. In his 17-page ruling today (read it here), U.S. District Court Judge Andre Birotte Jr. denied the agencies’ motions to dismiss the […]

