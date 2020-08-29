A Los Angeles federal judge has rejected Charter Communications’ effort to dismiss a $10 billion racial discrimination lawsuit filed against the cable giant by Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios. Judge George Wu of California’s Central District issued a ruling Friday denying Charter’s motion to dismiss. Allen first filed suit against Charter in 2016, asserting that the […]

