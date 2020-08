Juelz Santana is enjoying his newfound freedom thanks in part to Meek Mill … and now he wants to give back to the inmates he met while behind bars. Here’s the deal … Juelz is fresh outta prison after serving 19 months of his 27-month sentence…

The post Juelz Santana’s Prison Release Assisted By Meek Mill appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.