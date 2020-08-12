Juice WRLD is trapped in a bubble in the animated visual for the late rapper’s collab with The Weeknd, “Smile.” The KDC Visions-created clip for the posthumous single finds Juice wandering through fields of flowers and butterflies as he moons about doing anything he can to make his lover smile, even as the devil on his shoulder warns of imminent danger.

As Juice bounces among the flowers and approaches a glowing door, the scene cuts to a woman (who looks a lot like the rapper’s real-life girlfriend) lying on a bed surrounded by pictures of him, looking longingly at a shrunken version of the MC singing to her from inside a snow globe. As she gazes up with sad eyes at a painting of her beloved on the wall, it comes alive and Juice grows a pair of white angel wings.

The Weeknd makes a grand entrance midway through, spilling from a car crash in a crisp red jacket and limping through the streets as he approaches Juice’s pristine red convertible and hops in. By clip’s end, what appear to be real-life pictures of Juice WRLD and his girlfriend levitate and form a heart in the air before crashing to the ground.

Juice’s Legends Never Die posthumous album release made a huge debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart last month, scoring the largest week of 2020 for any LP. The song is the first new music from The Weeknd since his chart-topping After Hours album was released earlier this year.

Watch “Smile” below.

