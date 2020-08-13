Jukin Media & Dick Clark Productions Set ‘People Are Awesome’ Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Jukin Media and Dick Clark Productions are teaming up for a pilot based on Jukin’s popular stunts, tricks and action sports clips brand People Are Awesome. Jukin will produce and Dick Clark Productions will handle worldwide rights to the series, which is expected to profile the people behind the wow videos giving viewers added […]

