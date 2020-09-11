Antifa is a way of life, a belief, and to criminalize it is itself criminal, according to Julia von Heinz. The German director’s latest film, “And Tomorrow the Entire World,” just premiered in competition in Venice, where it wowed critics with a very personal story about young left-wing activists fighting what they see as a […]

The post Julia von Heinz on Antifa, Donald Trump, Lena Dunham and Mandy Patinkin appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.