Jurnee Smollett-Bell Explains Lovecraft Country's Dark but Necessary Depiction of the Jim Crow Era

By Celebrity News Wire on July 25, 2020

Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lovecraft Country | Photo Credits: HBO

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/VJV9acMsDwM\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Lovecraft Country: Official Teaser | HBO","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/VJV9acMsDwM" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

There are two kinds of horror at work in HBO's new series Lovecraft Country. The most obvious is, of course, the absolutely terrifying literal monsters that will have you checking under your bed at night. The second is the insidious institutional racism at work in the show's Jim Crow era setting. 

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story