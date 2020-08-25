Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re always watching out for new clothing drops, but with many brands, we often tend to play the waiting game — especially if we’re unfamiliar with them or they have a fickle track record. It’s a tricky game. You don’t want to wait too long for other people’s reviews in case the piece you’re looking at sells out, but you don’t want to make the mistake of acting too fast in case there’s some kind of unexpected issue.

When you can shop a new drop with confidence, however, there’s no better feeling than seeing that “order placed” message. We want you to experience that feeling too, which is why we’re telling you that now is the time to buy this new dress from KIRUNDO. It’s an Amazon-exclusive brand we already love, and this might be its best release yet. When you try it on for the first time, we advise you step outside quickly, because otherwise your confidence might shoot directly through the roof!

Get the KIRUNDO Deep V Neck Twist Front Dress starting at just $16 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

This long-sleeve, cotton-blend dress is stretchy and soft, fitted to your figure and curve-hugging, but not tight. It has buttons down the front, but they’re purely decorative to add a little bit of shine, and they cut off at the upper thigh, letting a slit form beneath them to offer you some extra room and movement, keeping the fabric from uncomfortably clinging to your body.

The star of this midi dress? Check out that natural waistline. The fabric twists right in the center, manipulating the fabric to cinch your figure not only on the sides, but from all directions, reaching up the torso and down toward the hips as well. This helps elongate you too, along with the midi hem and the V-neckline!

Get the KIRUNDO Deep V Neck Twist Front Dress starting at just $16 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

This brand new dress is currently available in three colors that are excellent for fall: Black, Light Grey and Army Green. Are we going to grab all three? We honestly might have to. A find this good for such a low price isn’t going to come around very often, and we can be one of the first to own it!

Whether you’re wearing this dress with lace-up boots and a beanie or heels and a pearl-embellished hair pin, you’re going to be serving up one of your best looks ever, and everyone is going to want to see. Time to invest in that selfie mirror you’ve been wanting so badly!

Get the KIRUNDO Deep V Neck Twist Front Dress starting at just $16 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from KIRUNDO here and shop other dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals!

