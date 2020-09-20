Justin Bieber could extend his run of U.K. Top 10 singles to 21 with “Holy,” though another No. 1 appears out of his reach for now.

The Canadian pop singer’s collaboration with Chance The Rapper is the highest new entry on the Official Chart: First Look, starting at No. 10.

The First Look survey captures sales and streaming data from the first 48 hours in the weekly chart cycle.

At the top of the leaderboard is 24kGoldn’s “Mood” featuring Iann Dior, the most streamed track over the weekend. “Mood” usurps the current champion, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP,” which has lorded over the Official U.K. Singles Chart for three weeks.

Also eying new chart peaks are Paul Woolford & Diplo’s “Looking For Me” featuring Kareen Lomax (No. 4); Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing” (No. 7); and Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky” (No. 8).

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is published late Friday, local time.

