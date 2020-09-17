Justin Bieber is feeling “Holy.”

Less than a year after the release of his highly-anticipated Changes album, the star returned on Friday (Sept. 18) with a new song featuring Chance the Rapper.

As the name suggests, “Holy” incorporates a gospel element to Bieber’s characteristically smooth vocals, with soaring harmonies and an uplifting rhythm. “When you hold me, hold me, hold me / Feels so holy,” he croons in the chorus.

Listen to “Holy” below.

The post Justin Bieber Calls on Chance the Rapper for ‘Holy’: Listen appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.