Justin Bieber Gets a New Tattoo on His Neck

Justin Bieber has added some new ink to his tattoo collection.

The singer debuted a large neck tattoo of a long-stemmed rose on Monday night (Sept. 7).

He thanked his tattoo artist, Dr. Woo, for his work, and even posted a video clip from the tattoo chair.

Bieber kept busy over the weekend on social media, where he shared a cover of K-Ci and JoJo’s “All My Life” on the piano and a heartfelt note about wanting to be a “good husband and future dad.”

Check out Bieber’s new tattoo in the selfie and video below.

