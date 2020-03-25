Justin Roiland's New Series Solar Opposites Looks Just as F---ed Up as Rick and Morty
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Justin Roiland's New Series Solar Opposites Looks Just as F---ed Up as Rick and Morty
Will someone please check on Justin Roiland, the creator of Rick and Morty? There's no way this man isn't one crudely drawn picture of a twisted monster with vaguely genital-like appendages away from the loony bin. He has a new show coming out on Hulu called Solar Opposites, and from the looks of