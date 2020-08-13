Justin Simien’s ‘Bad Hair’ Gets October Release Date, First Trailer

Justin Simien’s Sundance Midnight section opener “Bad Hair” released its first trailer on Thursday, with Hulu also announcing that it will debut on the streaming platform on Oct. 23. The one-minute teaser introduces an L.A.-based executive assistant, Anna, who gets an intense weave sewn in. She passes out in front of the hairstylist, while the […]

