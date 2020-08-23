Justin Townes Earle Dies: Americana Singer-Songwriter Was 38

Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle had died. Known for his modern roots-driven Americana music, Earle was 38. No further details were given about his death. The news of his death was confirmed on his official Instagram account. “It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend […]

