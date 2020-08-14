Only time will tell! Kailyn Lowry has gone back and forth about giving her newborn son, Creed, Chris Lopez’s last name.

“This is another attempt of me trying to give him a chance to step up as a dad,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 28, said on the Thursday, August 13, episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast. “Nothing I do is going to change someone else’s behavior. However, I feel this is another attempt of me giving him a chance to not argue about the last name and try to be there.”

The reality star and Lopez previously welcomed their eldest son, Lux, now 3, in 2017. While the toddler’s last name is Lowry now, “he was a Lopez first,” the Pennsylvania native told cohost Lindsie Chrisley.

“My entanglement with Chris is so complicated … and I want to do the right thing,” the A Letter of Love author went on to say. “I know there have been periods of time where I felt he doesn’t deserve to have his last name passed down, but also at the same time, I don’t know. Maybe I should have just hyphenated both of them and called it a f–king day because at that point … it’s whatever the child wants.”

The MTV personality is also the mother of Isaac, 10, and Lincoln, 6, with Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, respectively — and she regrets giving her eldest child Rivera’s last name.

“To me, he’s a Lowry,” the Hustle and Heart author said of Isaac. “I was so dumb at the time. My mom even told me that.”

As for Lincoln, Lowry clarified that she doesn’t mind him having his dad’s last name because she was married to Marroquin, 27, at the time.

Lowry welcomed her fourth son on July 30 and revealed his moniker nearly two weeks later. She shared her birth story on Thursday’s episode, telling Chrisley, 30, that Lopez was there when Creed arrived.

Last month, the Pothead Haircare creator wrote on her Instagram Story that she didn’t want him at her home birth for her “mental health” and “consistency” in her sons’ lives.

“Why would I make the call to someone who has not been helpful, consistent, empathetic or compassionate for the entire nine months?” Lowry explained in July. “Says he doesn’t care but thinks he should be included in the birth? Make it make sense.”

Lopez chimed in with a post of his own: “If I get the call [to come to the birth], I get the call. If I don’t, I don’t. It is what it is at this point. I can’t stress it, bro. … It ain’t up to me.”

The post Kailyn Lowry Gave Son Chris Lopez’s Last Name: It’s ‘a Chance to Step Up’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.