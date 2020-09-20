Kaitlyn Bristowe Pays Tribute to ‘DWTS’ Partner Artem Chigvintsev

Forming a bond. In a lengthy Instagram post, Kaitlyn Bristowe shared an insight into her growing friendship with her Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

“Let me share what I’ve learned about Artem in the last couple of weeks,” the reality star, 35, began via Instagram on Saturday, September 19, captioning a photo of the pair during last week’s DWTS premiere. “He’s never done ballet but he can pirouette like a mother f–ker, he LOVES his baby and fiancé so so much that his happiness RADIATES in the studio, he’s pretty funny, he’s a great cook, loves his motorcycles, builds stuff, he quotes wedding crashers, he judges me for drinking bad coffee, and he is extremely patient. I’ve also learned that the other pro dancers call him velvet because his moves are so smooth. He’s pretty nit picky in the studio which I love because I’m a perfectionist. So I’ve come up with the perfect nickname. Let me introduce you to the #VelvetHammer.”

Bristowe added that while the 38-year-old pro dancer, who just welcomed his first child with fiancée Nikki Bella, is “smooth,” he also “lays down the law” when it comes to dancing.

“GET READY TO VOTE for team #WillYouAcceptThisDance to keep us in the game! We’re gonna FOX TROT IT UP FOR YALL, and it’s a very special dance,” the former Bachelorette added on her post, before sharing a hashtag, “#ForTeo.” Teo is short for Matteo, the name of Chigvintsev’s son.

The pair danced a Cha-Cha during the Monday, September 14, premiere of season 29 and earned a 20 from the judges. The highest score of the night was 21, which went to both Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten and Justina Machado and Sasha Farber.

During week two, Bristowe and Chigvintsev will dance to “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack.

Although the podcast host has been wanting to do the competition show for years, she does have a big fear. “What I’m the most scared of, I think, is letting people down,” she told reporters on September 9. “It’s always my biggest insecurity — disappointing myself or my partner. He’s such a hard worker and so patient with me that I don’t want to let him down. … I know this sounds crazy — I’m looking forward to the workload. I love being in a dance studio.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on Tuesday, September 22, at 8 p.m. ET. (The show returns to Monday the following week.)

The post Kaitlyn Bristowe Pays Tribute to ‘DWTS’ Partner Artem Chigvintsev appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.