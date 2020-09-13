[Warning: The following contains spoilers for HBO’s Coastal Elites! Read at your own risk]

While each of the characters in HBO’s Coastal Elites, a special written by Paul Rudnick and directed by Jay Roach, have poignant moments in their singular monologues, it’s Kaitlyn Dever‘s nurse Sharynn who

…

Read More >

Other Links From TVGuide.com

The post Kaitlyn Dever on Why Playing a ‘Real Life Hero’ in Coastal Elites Was So Important to Get Right appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.