EXCLUSIVE: Senator Kamala Harris has long been tight with Hollywood, and yesterday Tinseltown’s biggest donors handed over some very big bucks to the Democrats’ Vice-Presidential nominee. In a virtual fundraiser put together by The Politician EP Ryan Murphy, Disney TV Studios boss Dana Walden, PR ace Chrisette Hudlin and Laura Shell, California’s junior Senator raked […]

The post Kamala Harris’ Big Hollywood Virtual Fundraiser Rakes In Big Big Bucks; Ryan Murphy, Dana Walden, Chrisette Hudlin, & Laura Shell Organized, Katzenberg & JJ Abrams Co-Hosted appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.