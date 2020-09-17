Kandi Burruss Reveals Her Weight Loss Plan After Gaining 20 Lbs

Ready to tackle her goals! Kandi Burruss got real about the weight she has gained amid the coronavirus pandemic and how she plans to shed the pounds.

“This is my first day back to working out,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 44, explained in a series of Instagram Story videos on Wednesday, September 16. “I gained 20 pounds since May. Since, you know … well, not at the beginning of COVID.”

Burruss then detailed how she put on the weight. “The beginning of COVID, I was working out and I was in shape. And even then, I wanted to lose 10 pounds, but I ended up getting lax and comfortable and I ended up gaining 20,” she admitted. “So that means I have 30 pounds of which I really would like to lose. And I just want to better myself overall. I just want to get used to making working out a part of my regular routine.”

The reality star’s cousin Patrick agreed to be her exercise buddy after she confessed that she needed help. “He’s a trainer,” she noted. “He got up and came to my house at 7 a.m. for us to work out. It’s gonna be our regular time. So, I hope that I can stick to this.”

Burruss was on track as of Thursday, September 17, when she shared an update with fans. “Second day in a row — 7 a.m. workout,” she declared on her Instagram Story.

The TV personality is not the only Real Housewives of Atlanta star to tackle weight loss in quarantine. Cynthia Bailey opened up in August about her slimdown.

“I actually gained 20 pounds from the quarantine and my wedding dress designers were not happy about that because now I can’t fit [in] my dress,” the 53-year-old Bravo star exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

Bailey, who got engaged to Mike Hill in July 2019, dropped the extra pounds after she returned home to Atlanta, though. “I was here at Lake Bailey by myself, so I was able to, kind of, control what’s in the refrigerator,” she noted. “I was able to be healthy. I was able to like, you know, start exercising again and just get control over my diet and my eating.”

The post Kandi Burruss Reveals Her Weight Loss Plan After Gaining 20 Lbs appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.