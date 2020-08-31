Kanjani Eight Leads, BTS Bows at No. 7 on Japan Hot 100

J-pop boy band Kanjani Eight’s “Re:LIVE” debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Aug. 17 to 23, selling more than one-third of one million CDs in its first week.

With 334,392 units reported, the single performed better than the Johnny’s group’s previous tunes (“Tomoyo” at 269,512 copies and “crystal” at 221,496 copies), leading physical sales and Twitter mentions while also coming in at No. 2 for look-ups.

The song at No. 2 this week, NMB48’s “Datte datte datte,” with 224,236 copies shifted in its first week (No. 2 for sales), eclipsing the girl group’s previous single “Hatsukoi shijou shugi.”

Usually when a song hits No. 1 for sales, it also leads look-ups, which counts the number of times a CD is ripped to a computer. But Official HIGE DANdism leads the metric this week with “HELLO,” though the single falls 5-11 on the Japan Hot 100. Released on Aug. 5, the piano-pop band’s latest release was made available for rental this week, which boosted the song to No. 1 for look-ups after holding at No. 3 for two weeks.

BTS bows at No. 7 on the Japan Hot 100 with their digital single “Dynamite,” released last Friday (Aug. 21). The pastel-toned music video marked the biggest first-day debut on YouTube with over 100 million views, and the ARMY in Japan are contributing to the visuals’ explosive popularity — 6,509,148 views in just three days of this chart week. The English-language track comes in at No. 7 for video, No. 2 for downloads, No. 7 for streaming, and No. 9 for Twitter, and looks as though it will keep climbing next week.

The song that prevented BTS from topping downloads was Keyakizaka46’s “Dare ga sono kane wo narasunoka?” (“Who will ring that bell?”) with 36,509 units. The girl group’s final single under this name came in at No. 15 for Twitter, No. 23 for radio, and No. 64 for streaming, hitting No. 14 on the Japan Hot 100 this week.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups, audio streams from Amazon Music Unlimited, Apple Music, AWA, Google Play Music, KKBOX, LINE MUSIC, Rakuten Music, RecMusic provided by Gfk Japan, dHits, Uta Pass and Spotify, plus karaoke data from Daiichikosho and XING.

Billboard Japan Hot 100 Top 10 (dated Aug. 17 to 23)

1. [-] Re:LIVE / Kanjani Eight (334,392 copies / – / – )

2. [-] Datte datte datte / NMB48 (224,236 copies / – / – )

3. [2] Yoru ni kakeru / YOASOBI ( – / 17,133 downloads / 9,710,793 streams)

4. [80] Drama / TOMORROW X TOGETHER (110,286 copies / – / – )

5. [3] Kanden / Kenshi Yonezu ( – / 17,445 downloads / 8,282,548 streams)

6. [4] Kousui / Eito ( – / 16,834 downloads / 7,073,670 streams)

7. [-] Dynamite / BTS ( – / 25,842 downloads / 5,410,413 streams)

8. [6] Make you happy / NiziU ( – / 8,441 downloads / 6,163,117 streams)

9. [7] Hadaka no kokoro / Aimyon (909 copies / 14,256 downloads / 5,777,889 streams)

10. [9] I LOVE… / Official HIGE DANdism (731 copies / 5,295 downloads / 4,362,532 streams)

[ ]: Position last week

( ): Physical sales / downloads / streams (Top 50 only)

This article originally appeared in Billboard Japan.

