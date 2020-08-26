Three months following the release of “Titanic,” included in Kany García’s album Mesa Para Dos, the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter released today (Aug. 26) the music video for her heartfelt duet with Camilo.

The visually stunning video is set in an empty pool filled with only García and Camilo’s nostalgic lyrics and memories of a relationship that, with time, turned sour and the pair grew distant.

Shot in Miami and directed by the multifaceted Evaluna Montaner, it’s not the first time Montaner, who is also a recording artist, directed a video featuring her husband Camilo. She directed their honeymoon-inspired clip “Favorito” released in March.

“Titanic,” a timeless ballad with subtle and elegant musical arrangements that allows García and Camilo’s tender vocals to carry the song, wraps up the 10-track set produced by Julio Reyes Copello and features collaborations with other artists like Carlos Vives, Reik and Mon Laferte, among others.

Watch “Titanic” below:

