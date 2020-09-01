It goes down as one of the most infamous moments in MTV VMA history and now Kanye West believes it was God who led him interrupted Taylor Swift on stage back in 2009.

“Right now, God is giving me the information,” the 43-year-old declared in an interview with Nick Cannon on his Cannon’s Class podcast. “If God ain’t want me to run on stage and say Beyoncé had the best video, he wouldn’t have sat me in the front row. I would’ve been sitting in the back.”

“It wouldn’t have made it so ridiculous of an idea because I had never heard of this person [Taylor] before, and ‘Single Ladies’ is, like, one of the greatest videos of all time,” he continued. “And I was only drinking Hennessy because I didn’t want to go to the awards show because it was a set-up.”

KANYE WEST PICKS BIBLICAL LIFE COACH AS PRESIDENTIAL RUNNING MATE

During the 2009 award show, the young country turned pop star was giving her acceptance speech for Best Female Video for ‘You Belong to Me,’ when the ‘All Falls Down’ rapper stormed the stage to interrupt and say Beyoncé deserved the award for ‘Single Ladies.’

Last year, Taylor shared her own account of the buzzed about moment when she released some of her personal diary entries as part of the deluxe editions of her album Lover.

“Ahh… the things that can change in a week,” she wrote in the diary entry. “If you had told me that one of the biggest stars in music was going to jump on stage and announce that he thought I shouldn’t have won on live television, I would’ve said, ‘That stuff doesn’t really happen in real life.’”

KIM KARDASHIAN ENLISTS PASTOR’S HELP TO SAVE MARRIAGE

Kayne’s latest reveal comes after a string of erratic behavior and religious comments from the presidential hopeful.

Last month he believed he had perfect solution to social network TikTok’s legal woes in the US. In a tweet, he said that he wants to create a child-friendly version of the hugely popular video creation app and call it ‘Jesus Tok.’

“A vision just came to me… Jesus Tok. I was watching TikTok with my daughter, and as a Christian father, I was disturbed by a lot of the content, but I completely loved the technology,” he tweeted.

He tweeted in a follow-up that he would like to collaborate with the app’s makers so that his vision can become a reality.

“We pray we can collaborate with TikTok to make a Christian monitored version that feels safe for young children and the world. In Jesus’ name, amen.”

KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS KUWTK AMID KANYE DRAMA

Very few of West’s “visions” become a reality in fact. The rapper, who recently admitted that he suffered from bipolar disorder, tried to file his Presidential candidacy in several states, but either missed the deadlines or couldn’t get enough signatures.

Kanye announced his bid for the highest U.S. office on July 4. Weeks later, he led a disastrous presidential campaign rally earlier in South Carolina on July 20 where the rapper revealed his wife Kim Kardashian almost aborted their first child.

In a following Twitter rant, he also accused the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star of locking him up and compared his situation to the movie Get Out.

The KKW beauty founder later spoke about West’s behavior and mental health, acknowledging that her husband has been going through his bipolar episodes.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how complicated and painful it is to understand,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she continued. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

The Yeezy designer later apologized to his wife publicly and asked for her forgiveness. The couple was seen having reuniting in Cody, Wyoming where the rapper owns a sprawling ranch.

The two shares four kids — North, 7, Saint, 4, daughter Chicago, 2, and son Psalm, 1.

The post Kanye West Declares God Is The Reason He Interrupted Taylor Swift At 2009 VMAs appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.