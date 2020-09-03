Kanye West Kicked Off The Ballots In Virginia & Arizona

Presidential hopeful Kanye West has been kicked off another state ballot – this time in Virginia and Arizona.

A Circuit Court judge ordered state officials that West’s name be removed from the ballot, as two voters complained that they were scammed into supporting West.

After an investigation it was also found that 11 of the elector oaths submitted by West “were obtained by improper, fraudulent and/or misleading means or are otherwise invalid because of notarial violations and misconduct.”

West’s lawyer argued that he was removed because he is Black.

“For the court to remove an African American from the ballot at plaintiff’s request — if anything, this summer has taught us we all need to re-examine the way we look at how disparate treatment of a whole segment of our society for 350 years affects every aspect of our life, whether it’s the police department, whether it’s schools . . . whether it’s sports. Today’s subject is elections,” said attorney Chris K. Kowalczuk.

The lawyer for the two people who complained countered that West “secured the signatures to get on the ballot by fraud,” and if it wasn’t stopped it would “create a blueprint for others.”

In another blow to his election campaign, West was also booted off the ballot in Arizona.

After complaints, Judge Scott McCoy ruled that West can’t be placed on the ballot as an independent candidate, as he is a registered Republican. In order to run as an independent, a nominee can’t be “a registered member of a recognized political party.”

