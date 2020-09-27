During the live-streamed case study “Seven Grams: Solution Journalism and Augmented Reality,” presented on Thursday at the NewImages Festival, director Karim Ben Khelifa explained the origins of his next VR project – once again made with the help of executive producer Chloé Jarry of Lucid Realities. As mentioned also in the short trailer, shown to […]

The post Karim Ben Khelifa’s ‘Seven Grams’ Explores the Inside of His Phone appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.