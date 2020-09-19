Kate McKinnon reflected on the significance and inspiring power of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The Bombshell actress paid tribute to the legal titan after Ginsburg, 87, died on Friday. “For so many of us, Justice Ginsburg was a real-life superhero: a beacon of hope, a warrior for justice, a robed crusader who saved […]

