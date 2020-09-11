Indie distributor Neon has shown the power of storytelling in three short, but very successful years. Starting in 2017 with “I, Tonya,” which earned an Oscar for Allison Janney in the supporting actress category, it continued its hot streak in 2019, when Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” made history by winning best picture. The movie took […]

The post Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan Are Back in the Oscar Race for ‘Ammonite’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.