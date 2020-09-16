After being caught locking lips with new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo at a restaurant, actress Katie Holmes is toning down the love — but only in public. “Katie and Emilio are definitely taking better precautions about their PDA activity, but don’t worry, they’re still totally into each other,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Katie would never admit it but she got a little kick out of getting caught kissing Emilio and all the buzz that it generated,” the source added. “She brushes off the stories that Emilio is using her for fame, she’s not worried about that one bit. She’s having fun and so is he.”

The pair confirmed their romance on September 6, when they were spotted kissing while seated outdoors at a restaurant in New York City. Katie was spotted in the 33-year-old chef’s lap and their connection was clear in the photos that took the internet by storm.

An insider told In Touch the new couple “met through mutual friends and connected instantly,” which lead to their already passionate relationship. “An added bonus is that Emilio is well-connected and mingles with the stars, so [he] understands Katie’s career and gets the pressure of fame,” the source added. “He spends a majority of his time in New York, where both he and Katie are based, which makes it easy for them to see each other.”

“Katie’s been in great spirits since meeting Emilio,” the insider tells Life & Style. “Her friends can see a huge difference in her. Katie deserves all the happiness in the world.”

In fact, the legendary actress’ pals seem to think the dynamic duo have something really special. “Friends says they’re madly in love and Katie’s not denying it,” the source gushes, noting “she and Emilio aren’t planning too far into the future, it’s all about having fun and getting to know each other.”

Following her split from longtime boyfriend Jamie Foxx in August 2019 after six years of dating, it’s clear the mom of one is ready to let loose, enjoy herself and build a strong connection. The insider raves, “It’s very exciting, she’s not moving too fast at all.”

