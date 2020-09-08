A match made in heaven? Katie Holmes has “much more in common” with her new flame, Emilio Vitolo, than ex-boyfriend Jamie Foxx, a source exclusively tells In Touch after her PDA-filled outing with the chef on Sunday, September 6.

“Unlike Jamie, he isn’t into the whole nightclub scene and partying all night,” the insider says about her restaurateur beau. “He treats her like a princess!”

Sparks appeared to be flying between the duo during their date night over Labor Day weekend. The Secret: Dare to Dream actress, 41, and Emilio, 33, couldn’t keep their hands off each other while dining at Peasant Restaurant in Manhattan in photos obtained by Daily Mail. Katie was seated on his lap and they were captured locking lips while enjoying the relaxing ambiance outside.

“Emilio has helped Katie finally forget about Jamie,” the source exclusively tells In Touch about their budding relationship. “She has a new lease on life and is glowing.”

Romance rumors ignited when the lovey-dovey duo dined together at Mediterranean restaurant Antique Garage in SoHo on September 1. Katie and Emilio were laughing and beaming with delight as they chatted privately at their own table.

The hunk works at Emilio’s Ballato Italian restaurant with his family members in NYC, and has also dabbled in acting, so they clearly share similar interests and passions.

Katie and Emilio have been “on a few dates,” another insider previously told In Touch, revealing he and former fiancée, Rachel Emmons, “broke off their engagement” before he started getting close with the TV star.

Although Katie and Emilio looked awfully cozy during their intimate dinners, the source said “it’s not serious [between them] yet” and they are just having “fun.”

The Dawson‘s Creek alum and her former flame Jamie, 52, previously ended their six-year relationship in August 2019. They started dating one year after she finalized her divorce from ex-husband, Tom Cruise, but mostly kept their romance out of the spotlight. Katie and the Mission Impossible actor, 58, were married from 2006 to 2012.

By the looks of it, Katie seems to be head over heels about her new man!

