Sealed with a kiss! Katie Holmes seemingly confirmed her romance with Emilio Vitolo during a PDA-packed evening in New York City.

The Brahms: The Boy II actress, 41, sat on the 33-year-old restaurateur’s lap while they enjoyed dinner at Peasant Restaurant in Manhattan on Sunday, September 6. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Katie and Emilio shared a passionate smooch at their table.

A source previously told In Touch the duo has been “on a few dates” after Emilio and his former fiancée, Rachel Emmons, “broke off their engagement.”

While the two have looked cozy during their intimate dinners, the source noted that “it’s not serious [between them] yet.” As of now, they’re just having “fun.”

The photos may come as a surprise to some considering Katie is notoriously private about her personal life. The Dawson’s Creek alum was married to Tom Cruise from 2006-2012, and she was first linked to actor Jamie Foxx in 2013. In Touch confirmed the longtime couple split in August 2019.

“She’s finally come to the conclusion that she wants to be with a guy who is ready to settle down,” a separate source told In Touch exclusively at the time. “She also can’t keep an eye on him when he’s in L.A. and is fed up with doing the whole long-distance thing so gave him an ultimatum — either move to New York or it’s over.”

So, could Emilio be The One (again)? It certainly seems like they’re both career-driven. While Katie has been keeping busy with exciting new projects, Emilio works at Emilio’s Ballato with his family members in NYC. The handsome actor-turned-chef previously spoke out about his passion for cooking in an interview with InStyle.

“It’s a seven-day-a-week commitment,” Emilio told the outlet of the family business. “If you’re going to do a restaurant the right way, you always have to be there.”

Hmm … perhaps Katie has made him reevaluate things! We can’t wait to see what’s next for this couple.

The post Katie Holmes Seemingly Confirms Romance With Restaurateur Emilio Vitolo During PDA-Packed Night in NYC appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.