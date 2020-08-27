Katy Perry’s ‘Smile’ Is Here: Stream It Now

Turn that frown upside down, because Katy Perry’s Smile is finally here. The singer unveiled her fifth studio album on Friday (Aug. 28), just days after giving birth to her first daughter with Orlando Bloom, Daisy Dove.

Previously released singles “Harleys in Hawaii,” “Daisies,” “What Makes a Woman” and the title track are all featured on the new project.

The pop star recently told People that the album is the result of overcoming a couple of difficult “nightmare” years following the less-than-satisfactory critical and commercial reaction to her last LP, 2017’s Witness. “After being on a rocket ship and just going straight up, it was just a small change in the trajectory, but it felt seismic,” she explained. “It’s been two-and-a-half years of trying to find my footing. It’s so easy for me to work, work, work and avoid, but I had to go on a mental and spiritual journey.”

“It got me out of this desperate loop of being the best pop star ever. I just really want to be a human being and have the dimension of life…I get to live life, and I get to bring life into the world,” she continued. “Finding the gratitude in this pain has been a real journey, but the outcome is worth it.”

Listen to Smile below.

