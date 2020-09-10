Katy Perry received the Gracies Impact Award Thursday night (Sept. 10) from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) for her positive impact on society through her music.

Perry not only performed her feminist anthem “What Makes a Woman” off her new album Smile, but she spoke to the true testament of women’s power during her acceptance speech at the 45th annual Gracies Awards.

“I believe that women are so strong and versatile and well-equipped to take on so many different jobs,” the pop star declared during her speech. It’s the championing theme of “What Makes a Woman,” which she wrote for her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

The Smile singer announced the birth of her firstborn on Aug. 27, just one day before releasing her highly anticipated album, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 this week (dated Sept. 12).

Did you miss the 7PM ET airing of #TheGracies tonight? Don’t worry, you’ve got another chance to catch all the entertaining moments – like this one with our Impact Award winner Katy Perry! Tune in at 7PM PT right here on Twitter to catch more moments like this. pic.twitter.com/fME38rm0Ld — AWM Headquarters (@AllWomeninMedia) September 11, 2020

Rachel Platten received the Gracies Award back in 2017 for her rousing battle cry hit “Fight Song.” The Gracies recognize exemplary programming created by, for and about women in radio, television and interactive media.

Mickey Guyton also performed “Without a Net,” which Diane Warren wrote for the Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story documentary, for the first time ever at the virtual awards show. The Black female country singer, which is still a rarity in the business, was nominated for new female vocalist of the year at the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards.

The AWMF’s Gracies Awards aired live on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube at 7 p.m. EST, but folks can still tune into the program afterward.

