Katy Perry continues to treat fans with new music videos for songs on her latest album, Smile.

In the days leading up to — and following — the Friday (Aug. 28) release of Smile, the 35-year-old pop star has dropped daily installments as part of her “Smile Video Series” on YouTube. So far, she’s shared visuals for songs “Never Really Over,” “Harleys in Hawaii,” “Cry About It Later,” “Tucked” and “Champagne Problems.”

Perry unveiled her fifth studio set just days after giving birth to her first daughter, Daisy Dove, with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

In the lead-up to Smile’s release, Perry dropped the trippy animated video for “Never Really Over,” which takes viewers on a VR journey through a day in the life of the pop icon. She followed that with a black-and-white visual for “Harleys in Hawaii,” a 1920s-style cartoon that tells the story of two Hawaiian lovers running away together with a new band of friends. The third installment of her “Smile Video Series” arrived Friday with a bewitching fairytale-themed animated clip for “Cry About It Later,” where Perry sheds the damsel in distress trope to become the heroine.

Over the weekend, the new mother shared two more videos in the series. “Tucked” is stylized as a bizarre vintage pop-art comic strip where Perry finds herself romantically entangled with a piece of hard candy and a walking broccoli, while “Champagne Problems” features a real-life Perry looking like a disco queen in a sparkly dress and dangly Cleopatra-style headpiece.

Watch Perry’s new “Champagne Problems” and “Tucked” videos below.

