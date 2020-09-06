Katy Perry is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the playful album cover photo shoot for her new album, Smile.

On Friday (Sept. 4), the 35-year-old pop star shared the music video for her new song “Teary Eyes,” which features candid outtakes of the singer literally clowning around during the photo session for Smile’s cover, shot by Christine Hahn.

“Behind the Smile of the album cover shoot: before I even knew I was going to have an album, I wanted to do a photo shoot that encapsulated the journey to pure joy,” Perry captioned a teaser of the “Teary Eyes” video on Instagram. “Thank you @christinehahn for executing my vision.”

In the three-minute “Teary Eyes” clip, Perry is seen dancing around on set in the same oversized blue-and-white checkered clown outfit and red nose worn on the cover of Smile. The video also finds the singer lounging on a multi-covered sofa and getting a whipped cream pie thrown at her face.

Perry unveiled Smile, her fifth studio album, on Aug. 28, just days after giving birth to her first daughter, Daisy Dove, with fiancé Orlando Bloom. Since then, she has released videos for songs like “Cry About It Later,” “Champagne Problems,” “Tucked,” “What Makes a Woman” and others.

Check out Perry’s video for “Teary Eyes” below.

