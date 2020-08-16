Pregnant Katy Perry gave fans a look inside her baby girl’s nursery on Sunday, August 16, and shared some of her favorite outfits, including an Orlando Bloom onesie.

The pop star, 35, who’s expecting her first child with the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 43, told fans during her “Smile Sunday” livestream show that she was going to give them a glimpse of the super cute room, which she hasn’t “shown anyone.”

As she made her way into the suite, which was painted pink, Perry passed baby clothes hanging on the wall before coming to the oval-shaped white crib with a modern mobile hanging over it. The singer also pointed out the star-shaped lights on the walls, a comfy rocking chair and the diaper changing area.

Then she began pulling out outfits to show fans – the first one was a onesie with her baby daddy’s face all over it, followed by a dress decorated with Eggo waffles, a pink Adidas onesie, Hello Kitty overalls, a sailor suit and a rainbow-covered dress.

The singer, who wore a dress covered with large multicolored circles, an orange headband and purple statement earrings, then sat down in her rocking chair. “Here I am, where I’ll be for the next forever, just rocking back and forth,” she said before signing off.

The “I Kissed a Girl” singer announced in March that she was pregnant and subsequently revealed her baby bump in her “Never Worn White” video.

That same month the Grammy winner said during a radio interview in Australia that “it’s the right time” for her to become a mom.

“I’m that girl that had the box [of] baby clothes before there was even a thought or even an Orlando Bloom,” she said. “I’m excited about that.”

The couple revealed in April that they were having a girl, with Perry sharing a photo on Instagram of the British actor’s face covered with pink frosting.

Bloom, who shares son Flynn, 9, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, told Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, August 11, that he can’t wait to hold his daughter in his arms.

“I’m so excited to have a little daddy’s girl,” he said. “I hope she’s gonna love me as much as I love her. But that daddy-girl thing and that love of your life feeling is, I think, right around there.”

