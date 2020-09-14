Taylor Swift is known for her thoughtful, surprise gifts and her latest secret package is one of the best ones yet. Katy Perry posted an image of a baby gift she received from Swift in honor of the birth of the “Daisies” singer’s first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom and the whole thing is classic Taylor.

“Miss Daisy Dove adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift,” Perry wrote alongside a post featuring the hand-written note from Swift and an image of the blanket, which has “Baby Bloom” and a rose embroidered in the bottom right corner, with 2020 in the opposite corner and some yellow stars right across.

“Hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager,” Perry continued. The note was sent back in May, three months before Perry’s daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, was born. Perry discussed ending her feud with Swift earlier this year, explaining that she was glad they quashed it in public and set a good example for young girls about the value of redemption.

“It’s hard for young girls grown up, [with] cliques and high school and pettiness and all that stuff, so now we’re super friendly and I’ve always wanted the best for her and we can talk about the best we want for each other,” she said.

