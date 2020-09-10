Katy Perry Is Not Putting Her ‘Career on the Back Burner’ as a New Mom

Working mom! Katy Perry is “already” thinking about the next steps in her career after her and Orlando Bloom’s daughter Daisy’s birth.

“She wants to submerge herself into motherhood as much as she can, but she is also not putting her career on the back burner,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the singer, 35. “There are already discussions about upcoming projects and work. … Katy and Orlando do have help with the baby, but Katy insists on handling almost all of the baby needs.”

As for the actor, 43, Bloom “does have plans to start traveling and working soon,” the insider added, noting that he “also wants to enjoy this process.”

The Lord of the Rings star, who also shares son Flynn, 9, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, “is very happy about fatherhood and being a new dad again.”

He and the Grammy nominee announced in August that their first child had arrived, sharing the news with UNICEF’s help. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the engaged couple captioned a joint statement at the time. “In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate [Daisy Dove Bloom’s] arrival.”

Their daughter’s social media debut came five months after Perry revealed she was pregnant with their first child together. The California native cradled her baby bump in her “Never Worn White” music video, then continued documenting her pregnancy progress via Instagram.

Perry and Bloom revealed the sex of their baby-to-be in April, and the “I Kissed a Girl” singer gushed two months later about how “excited” her fiancé was to be a “girl dad.”

“They say that little girls are daddy’s little girl,” the then-pregnant star said during a Mix 104.1’s Karson & Kennedy appearance in June. “That’s how it’s going to be.”

The Carnival Row star echoed this August, telling Jimmy Fallon at the time: “I‘m so excited to have a little daddy’s girl. I hope she’s going to love me as much as I love her. But that daddy’s girl thing, that love of your life feeling, I think is right around there.”

He and Perry started dating in 2016 and got engaged three years later.

For more information on Perry’s daughter, watch the video above and check out the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

With reporting by Carly Sloane

The post Katy Perry Is Not Putting Her ‘Career on the Back Burner’ as a New Mom appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.