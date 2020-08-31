New mom Katy Perry revealed what her marriage to Russell Brand was really like — nine years after the former flames split in 2011. In an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, which aired August 30, the 35-year-old pop star described her first marriage as the “first breaking of my idealistic mind.”

“I was having great success at 23, 24, and 25 and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating,” she explained. “It was just like a tornado, it was everything happening at once.”

The singer went on to add that she “always resonated with friction and resistance and challenges” in her life. “I know that inherently [about myself]. Like, ‘OK, it’s gonna take a lot of work but we’re gonna get somewhere great,’ or it’s gonna be a beautiful diamond. All this pressure is gonna turn into a beautiful diamond.”

During a 2013 interview with Vogue, Perry revealed that Brand, 45, told her via text message that he was planning on ending their relationship for good. “He’s a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him,” she said. “Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011.”

After the two broke up, Perry dated John Mayer and later her current partner, Orlando Bloom. The two got engaged in February 2019 and announced the following year that they were planning to start a family. Perry gave birth to daughter Daisy Dove Bloom earlier this month.

Unlike previous partners, the California native is in a “healthy, frictional, very open, very communicative, nothing is swept under the mat type of relationship” with the British actor.

“It’s like, we should probably walk into the other room to discuss something where we disagree because we’ll just do it in public,” she added. “But I think if we can get to the ends of our lives together, we’ll be each other’s greatest teachers. Dating is different. Weekend lovers? That’s fun, that’s candy. This is solid. This is like the main course.”

These days, the ‘Teenage Dream’ songstress seems to be enjoying spending time with her daughter. However, on August 30 — which was the same night the 2020 VMAs aired — Perry uploaded a photo of herself posing in her maternity bra and underwear, which she hilariously implied was her red carpet look for the awards show. “Hair n makeup by @exhaustion,” she captioned the photo. “Bra by @medela_us. Underwear by @fridamom.”

It sounds like Perry is in heaven with her tot, and we couldn’t be happier for the new mama!

