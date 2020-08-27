It’s been a busy week for Katy Perry. Not only has the pop star given birth to her fist child with Orlando Bloom, she’s also gearing up for the release of her fifth album Smile on Friday (Aug. 28).

In the midst of it all, Perry has been delivering a number of creative clip for her Smile tracks, including the latest visual for “Harleys in Hawaii.”

“Took my time capsule back to one of my favorite periods in animation and created a lil 1920s Hawaiian love story for you,” she tweeted earlier in the day, teasing the clip. The black-and-white cartoon vignette finds two Hawaiian lovers running away together with their new band of friends.

Watch it below.

The post Katy Perry Tells a Vintage Cartoon Love Story for New ‘Harleys in Hawaii’ Video appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.