Katy Perry debuted the cheery music video for “Smile” on Friday (Aug. 14), after initially premiering the clip on Facebook.

In the video directed by Matthew Cullen, the pregnant pop star gets hooked on a circus-inspired video game she discovers while padding around her house in search of pie.

“But every tear has been a lesson/ Rejection can be God’s protection/ Long hard road to get that redemption/ But no shortcuts to a blessin’/ Yeah, I’m thankful/ Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful/ Gotta say it’s really been a while/ But now I got back that smile/ Smile,” she sings on the ebullient track, magically transforming into a real-life version of her Sad Clown character as she progresses through the game.

Eventually, the visual ends with the singer happily smashing the pie in her face after beating the final boss with a similar move on the screen.

The clip arrives on the day Perry’s fifth studio album, also called Smile, was originally supposed to be released via Capitol Records. Citing “unavoidable production delays,” the pop star revealed via Twitter late last month that the LP is now set to hit shelves and digital retailers on Aug. 28.

A follow-up to 2017’s Witness, Perry’s forthcoming studio set will also feature lead single “Daisies,” as well as her 2019 releases “Never Really Over” and “Harleys in Hawaii.” The American Idol judge’s additional 2019 one-offs, “Small Talk” and “Never Worn White” are also set to be included as bonus tracks on the “fan edition” of the album.

Watch Perry clown around in the “Smile” video below.

