Katzenberg-Clooney Fundraiser Nets $7 Million for Joe Biden

A virtual fundraiser co-hosted by Jeffrey Katzenberg and George Clooney netted $7 million for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign on Friday, according to the organizers. The fundraiser featured appearances from Biden, running mate Kamala Harris, and their spouses, according to a release. About 25 donors participated in an “intimate virtual setting.” Katzenberg, the chairman of Quibi, […]

