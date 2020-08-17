Keanu Reeves Lauds Safety Protocols as ‘The Matrix 4’ Films in Germany

Keanu Reeves has praised the safety protocols in place after Lana Wachowski’s “The Matrix 4” resumed filming in Berlin. “There’s some really thoughtful, effective protocols in place, and the rhythm of filmmaking has not been really impacted or interrupted, in the sense of filming,” Reeves told the Associated Press. “That’s because of the hard work […]

